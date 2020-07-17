Human skull found in Mississippi Sound identified

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Part of a skull found trapped in a dredging machine last month in Mississippi has been identified. WLOX-TV reports forensic analysis done by anthropologists verified Thursday it was the skull of a native American who likely lived in the region hundreds of years ago. Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said there was no way to tell who the skull belonged to without performing DNA tests. The skull was found June 16 about 400 to 800 feet out in the Mississippi Sound where it meets Bayou Caddy, with no other remains.

