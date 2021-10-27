Human remains found in Mississippi during missing person investigation

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Booker Road and Morgantown Road on Tuesday, October 26.

The Natchez Democrat reported the Adams County Sheriff’s Office obtained GPS information from the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office about 19-year-old Bill Cavin, Jr., who was reported missing. His last known location was near Morgantown Middle School on July 21, 2021.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said authorities are investigating the death as a homicide. He said the remains appear to have some trauma, and the remains will be taken to the State Crime Lab to be identified.

Natchez police are also investigating the case. If you have any information about the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.