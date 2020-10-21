How sports bars are being COVID-19 safe during the World Series

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) –Tuesday night marks day one of the World Series, and a lot of sports bars including Walk-ons are jam-packed getting ready for fans. The manager inside of Walk-ons, he let KTVE/KARD go inside take a look at all the COVID-19 precautions.

They have partitions separating tables and guests and say they are ready for guests to come for the entire Series. Other bars like Walk-ons in our area are doing something very similar. They’re having 75% occupancy, adding in COVID-19 precautions, and making sure guests will be safe when they’re watching the game.

If you want to watch World Series game two, that’s tomorrow night. You can go to Walk-ons or any other bar in our area, or you can watch it on Fox 14.