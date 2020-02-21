How farmers are dealing with the large amount of rainfall hitting the ArkLaMiss

FRANKLIN PARISH, La (02/20/20) — Over the last two weeks, the ArkLaMiss has seen a total of 7-10 inches of rainfall area wide.

“Any rain at this point is unwanted rain,” said Scott Wiggers, Farmer in Franklin Parish.

The large amount of rain has affected farmers and their crop.

“Normally we would plant corn the first week of March. That’s our preferred time to plant. Now, it’s looking like we’ll plant maybe mid-March, so we’ll be pushed back a couple weeks at least.” said Wiggers.

With all the rain, they now have a backwater issue from the leftover rain in rivers.

“When the backwater comes up, we don’t farm that land until the water recedes obviously and that quite often takes several months. Those acres will have to be transitioned from maybe corn to soybeans,” said Wiggers.

Rain is good for farming and the ground, but too much rain causes major delays.

“We’ve had way too much rain this year so far. We’ve had twice our normal rainfall for the month,” said Wiggers.

As farmers look to the next few weeks, they’re hoping the land will dry enough to start planting in time for spring.

“There will be a day when we want rain, but it’s not gonna be in the next six weeks,” said Wiggers.