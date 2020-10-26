Houston man arrested after dumping drugs in school parking lot during police chase

CALHOUN, La. — A Houston, Texas man was arrested by Louisiana State Police after he led them on a highspeed chase that ended with a big crash.

According to arrest reports, a Louisiana State Police Trooper was patrolling along I-20 when he noticed a silver Chevrolet Malibu cross over the white fog lines. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle drove to the shoulder and exited off of the interstate. The vehicle then fled down LA 151 and continued fleeing until it entered the Calhoun Elementary School parking lot.

At that time, the trooper notes in the report, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Adam Hill, opened the driver’s side door and threw out 4.5 pounds of cocaine and evidence into the parking lot. The vehicle then re-entered LA 151 and continued fleeing at high speeds, over 100 mph.

The report states that the vehicle lost control during a sharp curve and ran off of the road. The vehicle struck a man on a riding lawn mower and then continued into a yard where it flipped multiple times. The vehicle finally struck a tree where it came to a rest.

Two juveniles, ages 12 and 14, crawled out of the back glass once the vehicle stopped. Adam Hill was then taken into custody peacefully.

An ambulance was called to the scene. The two juveniles and Hill were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The driver of the lawn mower was also taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Hill was later arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges: