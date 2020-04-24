House of Raeford offers low cost chicken sales!

The House of Raeford is having a huge sale on chicken at the Ike.

The purpose of this is for poultry farmers to not lose profit by having to hold on to so many chickens due to COVID-19 and for consumers to find large quantities of chicken for a low cost.

With stay at home orders still in place, many restaurant’s food supply demands are down, and consumer demands are up.

The poultry will be sold in 40 pound cases for a significant fraction of the cost.

The sale will take place in Minden over the weekend and then make it’s way back to Monroe on Monday.

