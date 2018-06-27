Houma police recover enough fentanyl to kill at least 14,000 people, officials say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

HOUMA, La. (WDSU) - While investigating several overdoses Tuesday night, Houma police recovered more than 28 grams of fentanyl, "enough to provide a lethal dose to approximately 14,000 people," officials said.

Detectives said their investigation began when officers were called to the 100 block of Chateau Road in Houma. Houma police found two victims suffering from symptoms related to a drug overdose. The victims were revived using Narcan, officials said.

Police determined that the victims were dropped off in the area by two women in a gold-colored sedan. A similar car was involved in a crash not far from the area.

Police responding to the crash said they found two women inside the car, unresponsive and displaying symptoms of a possible overdose. The women were also revived using Narcan. Due to other medical issues, both were transported to a medical facility.

As Houma police investigated these two incidents, a fifth man was found unresponsive inside a car parked near Grand Calliou Road and Tunnel Boulevard. First responders administered Narcan.

Police said the five victims were found within 15 minutes of each other. Police believe the individuals had all taken fentanyl.

Houma police narcotics investigators said they determined the drugs were distributed by 39-year-old Terrell Walker. A search warrant of his apartment recovered more than 28 grams of fentanyl, officials said.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $5,600, officials said.

Police also said there were children, ages 8 and 4, inside the apartment.

Walker was arrested on suspicion for distribution of CDS I, possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of illegal use of a CDS in the presence of person under 17 years old.

Walker was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed to await bond or court.

Fentanyl is a narcotic or opiate drug. According to the Oxford Treatment Center, the lethal dose of fentanyl is generally considered to be 2 milligrams.