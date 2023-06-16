WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Tree and storm damage are a pivotal concern around the spring months when rain becomes more frequent, and it is always best to take the necessary measures needed to ensure the safety of your home and your loved ones.

Early Friday morning a homeowner and his wife were sound asleep when a nightmare came to reality. A storm crashed through, and just as homeowner Randy Johnson turned over to snuggle up closer to his wife a tree limb fell through their roof. The tree limb actually landed directly in the spot where Johnson lay just a few moments before.

After speaking with one of the members of the Cajun Cutter Tree Service, their best advice is to always be cautious of the trees surrounding your home and to get them inspected to prevent instances like this during severe storms.

The cleanup process continues to progress on the long road to recovery, but Johnson was able to make light of his circumstances as he was grateful and lucky to make it to the other side of this tragic experience.