Homeland Bank hosting winter coat drive

WEST MONROE, La. — Homeland Bank is asking the public to lend a hand to make sure that no one goes cold this holiday season.

The Homeland Bank Winter Coat Drive is underway and they are asking for donations of gently used or new coats, blankets, hats, scarfs, and other outerwear for both children and adults.

All of the items donated will be given to the Ouachita Council on Aging and The Wellspring.

If you would like to donate, drop off points are at the following Homeland Bank locations: