Homecoming dance for a Louisiana high school ends in chaos after reported threat of gun violence

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday October 30 shortly before midnight, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a gun violence complaint at The Hub Music Hall.

Per a Facebook post from The Hub, they were hosting a Homecoming Dance for a local high school when one of the students advised security that someone reportedly had a gun and was threatening violence.

The venue was evacuated and authorities shut the party down and advised students to contact their parents for a ride home.

Per authorities, no gun was located, no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

