RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) –According to officials, Holly Ridge Elementary School was named LDE Louisiana Comeback Campus for ELA.

This is awarded to schools that demonstrate significant progress in the following: Students scoring a mastery or higher on the statewide assessment, decreasing percent of students scoring unsatisfactory on the statewide test, and increasing student ACT scores (high schools).

Holly Ridge Elementary School will be sent a banner from LDE recognizing their accomplishments.