Holiday Travel: What to know before you go!

WEST MONROE, La. (11/21/19) — You hear it every year, Thanksgiving travel will be a record breaking year, well this time it will be…AGAIN!

Rebecca Spicer, of Airlines for America shares that over 31 million travelers are expected this Thanksgiving holiday. However, Spicer says airlines are well prepared and have already set plans in motion to handle the higher volume of travelers.

The Friday before Thanksgiving through the Tuesday after the holiday are expected to be the busiest days for travel. Sunday after the holiday is expected to be the busiest of them all.

Spicer says the best way to prepare is to be early, make sure you know what you can and can’t fly with, and have all the apps necessary for status updates.