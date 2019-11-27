Holiday shopping tips & awareness

Holiday shopping could be very stressful, but it could also be very joyful. Make sure that your shopping safe is your top priority. Shop in groups when you are shopping around Black Friday this weekend. Try to shop in the during daylight hours. Park as close to the entrance of the store as possible, especially in the evening time. Do not leave your vehicle unattended for any circumstance. Ensure you lock your vehicle and store your valuables out of plain sight. Store your items in the trunk of your car or on the floor in the backseat with something draped over the top of those items.

Be aware of your surroundings inside and especially outside of a business to avoid contact with strangers. Also, when you exit any business that you go in during the holidays, make sure that you have your car keys in your hand to avoid having to search for them once you get to your vehicle.