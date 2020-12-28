Holiday message from KTVE/KARD’s VP and General Manager Randy Stone

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Randy Stone, the General Manager and Vice President of KTVE/KARD, gives a holiday message to viewers wishing them a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories