CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The First Friday Monthly Market in the city of Camden, Ark., is ending its 2022 season with a holiday edition of the event on November 18, 2022. The November event was supposed to take place at the beginning of the month, but was canceled and is now rescheduled.

The theme of the market is “Feeling Frosty” and it will be held from 6 PM to 9 PM in downtown Camden. There will be a large number of vendors set up in the downtown streets selling farmhouse décor, art, clothing, jewelry and more.

There will also be special nonprofit groups and local organizations throughout the market providing entertainment for those attending. Food trucks will be available throughout the streets with holiday foods being sold throughout the night.

The Arkansas Brass will be providing live music as well as local singers that can be enjoyed. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit and listen to the local music of these musicians.

There will also be a new event, “Living Windows”, happening in the market. Live actors in various shop display windows will be portraying different Christmas scenes as you stroll through downtown.

For more information on the Feeling Frosty market, contact Charlotte Young at (870) 807-1468 or email firstfridaycamdenar@gmail.com. You can also visit the website at firstfridaycamden.com.