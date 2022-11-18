EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a Holiday Corks and Canvas event with SAAC’s own John Lowery on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The event will start at 6 PM and will feature a holiday themed project using a special painting utensil crafted for painting Christmas tree boughs.

No experience is necessary to participate in the event. Tickets are $40 and include supplies and holiday snacks, and participants are encouraged to bring their favorite festive beverage.

Click here to purchase tickets.