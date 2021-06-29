Highway 165: Louisiana State Police Is Looking For A Driver Suspected Of A Hit And Run.

Louisiana State Police Are Looking For A Driver Suspected Of A Hit And Run. It happened on highway 165 north early in the morning.

According to Louisiana state police troopers say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking along US highway 165. It was later determined the pedestrian was a 24 year-old male, Courtney Hunter, and he was rushed to the hospital due to serious injuries. Officials say they were able to collect pieces left behind from the car and it was later determined it was from a black car and those parts were sent to a crime lab where it is currently being investigated for DNA. Troopers say the car should have damage on the left front area.