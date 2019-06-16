High-speed chase through Louisiana & Texas ends badly for suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (6/16/19) An east Texas man is behind bars today, after leading multiple law enforcement agencies from Louisiana and Texas on a high-speed chase late Saturday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.

After two hours, multiple crashes across two states and two injured LSP troopers, Richar Landaverde of Kilgore, Texas, learned it's probably never a good idea to try to outrun cops, as he was booked into the Harrison County Texas jail on multiple charges, with Louisiana's yet to come.

It began just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday Louisiana State Police Troop G troopers located a stolen 2002 Ford Excursion traveling eastbound on Interstate-20 in Bossier Parish.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop on the stolen SUV, driven by Landaverde, but Landaverde wasn't having it and declined to cooperate.

For reasons that may never be clear, Landaverde made the decision to elude the troopers by attempting to strike multiple Louisiana State Police vehicles, and then led them on a merry chase, using the stolen vehicle to ram two marked LSP vehicles.

Although troopers made multiple attempts to end the pursuit, they were unsuccessful, and around 5:30 p.m., Landaverde crossed into Texas on I-20 westbound.

At that point, Landaverde found himself in a whole world of trouble as multiple Texas law enforcement agencies joined the fast-moving motorcade.

But Landaverde, still believing he was smarter than the trained law-enforcement agencies fast on his tail, exited I-20 and began traveling northbound on US 59 in Texas.

But not for long.

Shortly after getting on US 59, Landaverde caused a two-vehicle crash at the intersection at US Highway 80, and at that point, turn out the lights, the party was over.

Meanwhile, two LSP troopers sustained minor injuries due to Landaverde's disrespect for the law and were transported Willis Knighton Hospital in Bossier City.

Landaverde was taken into custody by Texas law enforcement and booked into Harrison County jail on multiple charges.

And that's just the beginning -- Landaverde's charges in Louisiana are pending.

