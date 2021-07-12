High speed chase rips across state lines from Arkansas to Louisiana

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies from various police, fire and EMT agencies in South Arkansas/Morehouse Parish were involved in a high speed chase on the evening of Sunday July 11.

Per the release, the chase started in Ashley County, Arkansas and ended up across state lines in Morehouse Parish with speeds reportedly over 100mph.

The chase eventually ended with a wreck on Highway 139 in South Morehouse Parish near Bastrop when the vehicle flipped.

This investigation is still ongoing, and we will update this story with more information when it becomes available.