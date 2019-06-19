High speed chase ends with pair of Bastrop men in handcuffs, gun and drugs charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/19/19) BASTROP, La. -- A short chase in Morehouse Parish has led to two Bastrop men being arrested on gun and drugs charges.

According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies observed a vehicle without a license plate traveling on East Madison Avenue.

When deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver pulled into the Burger King parking lot but drove through exiting onto Texas Avenue.

At that point, police say the driver and passenger started throwing multiple items out of the windows.

A short high speed chase ensued but ended when the driver stopped on Taft Street.

Deputies arrested the driver, Trevor Jones, and the passenger, Bradley Lee.

A search of the area where the items were thrown led deputies to discover 2 bottles of liquid Hydrocodone, several bags of suspected Marijuana, several bags of suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Hydrocodone pills, and a firearm.

Both were charged with Possession of a firearm while in control of CDS, Possession of Hydrocodone, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Obstruction of Justice. Jones also was charged with Flight from an Officer and reckless Operation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.