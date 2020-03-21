High School seniors respond to Coronavirus outbreak

MONROE, La. (03/20/2020) — Carolyn’s Dance Land is normally full of dancers but with the Coronavirus outbreak, competitions and rehearsals have been stopped.

“It’s postponed, which is really sad because I was excited it would be my first and last competition.” Christine Fisher, Senior at Neville High School

Christine Fisher, a dual-enrollment senior at Neville High School has been stuck at home due to the outbreak. As of now, some of her senior moments aren’t guaranteed.

“It’s kind of sad because I don’t know if I’m going to be having my graduation or prom,” she said.

SAT’s and ACT’s have been canceled.

“I’m kind of mad about it because we’ve been practicing and preparing for it.” Madison Davis, Junior at Ouachita High School

Madison Davis is a dual-enrollment junior at Ouachita High School and for her, the break is serving as a chance to reset.

“I am in a lot of things, I’m in school, I’m in dance, cinderella club, top 10 organization. I have a lot of things that are on my plate,” she said

Davis has time to do this all over next year, but she says the adjustment of going back to school is going to be hard.

“It’s going to be tough honestly, I really do think it’s going to be tough. Everybody is going to have to get back in the swing of things.” Madison Davis, Junior at Ouachita High School

These girls say at any age we all need to buckle down.

“We don’t want to spread it, we want to stop this spread so we can go back to school, get to our normal lives and stuff,” said Davis.

Fisher says, “Practice social distancing, so we can get through with this epidemic. So we can get back to our lives.”