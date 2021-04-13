Hero dog saves local woman from house fire

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe woman is now homeless after her home went up in flames Tuesday. It happened around 10:00 a.m. April 13, 2021.

According to the Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Police Department, they were called to the 100 Block of Mavern Street in south Monroe.

Officials say there was one woman sleeping inside, but she was able to make it out safely without any injuries.

Neighbors who witnessed the fire say the homeowner’s dog was responsible for saving her life.

“When we came out, one of my sons says, ‘Pop, the house on fire down the street’. So, we weren’t taking it seriously until we saw all of the black smoke coming out. Then that’s when we saw the flames shoot out the house. And then we saw the owner of the house up there come up the street, and we just started dialing 9-1-1. The dog woke her up, and when the dog woke her up, that’s when she got out of the house,” says her neighbor, Dennis Coleman.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.