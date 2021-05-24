Help Wanted: See who is hiring around the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– We at KTVE and KARD are working with area businesses to find out who is hiring. The jobs that we are updating in this article throughout the day will be jobs from the service industry, law enforcement, the medical field and other professional employment opportunities.

SERVICE INDUSTRY

Bussers, Servers, Bartenders, Line Cooks, Food Runners, Hosts and more

Flying Heart Brewing and Pub

rena@flyingheartbrewing.com

LAW ENFORCEMENT

MEDICAL FIELD

Caregiver

Care Solutions, Inc.

Contact: Lutrice Hatfield at 318-362-0036

Clinical and Administrative Nurse positions (LPNs & RNs)

Pharmacy positions

Certified Pharmacy Technician

Pharmacy Clerk

Vantage Health Plan and Affinity Health Group

Work-from-Home opportunities are available for eligible roles, and candidates may apply via careerbuilder.com or email their résumé directly to humanresources@vhpla.com.

OTHER/MISCELLANEOUS

Acrylic Bathroom Installer

Sales Representative

Call Center Representative/ Showroom Attendant

Tubbs by Grubbs & Donnie Grubbs

Contact: Office Manager Brooke Acosta at 318-324-1232

Accounting positions

Administrative/Customer Service

Information Technology positions

Full Stack Application and Web Developers

Quality Assurance

Technical Support

Direct Service Workers (sitters)

Eternal Blessings in Chatham

To apply, contact Ann Rayner 318-475-2604 Monday -Friday 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. or email annrayner.2.ar@gmail.com

Manufacturing position

Chauffer/ Delivery Driver

Class A CDL Driver

Apartment maintenance Technician

Human Resources Generalist

Construction Worker

Certified Forklift Operator

Cashier Stocker

Express Pros Monroe

Contact: Jessica our Staffing Consultant at (318) 537-9399, by email jobs.MonroeLA@expresspros.com or go to www.expressprosmonroe.com

Associate Director for Aquatics

Facilities Operations Analyst

Financial Reporting Accountant & Asset Accountant

Grambling State University

Apply at: https://careers.gram.edu/

Class B Fitter

Stel Fabricators in Monroe

Call Kerry Craft at 318-387-9426 or stop by office to apply.

STATE OF LA: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/louisiana/jobs/3084173/social-services-analyst-1-3

Salary:

Operations Supervisor – File Intake

Business Analyst

Business Analyst I

Hourly:

Forensic Underwriting Research Sr Specialist III

Operations Specialist II – File Intake

Transaction Specialist IV

Operations Sr Specialist I

Transactions Specialist I

Transactions Specialist III

Operations Specialist II – Image Capture

Operations Sr Specialist II – Document Collection

Operations Sr Specialists III – Document Collection

JP Morgan Chase

www.chase.com/careers

CONCORDIA PARISH JOBS

KFC: https://bit.ly/3fMDzvk

AUTOZONE: https://bit.ly/3oLPTzV

PETSENSE: https://bit.ly/2Tg7rbK

MURPHY USA: https://bit.ly/3fFBpxt

EAST CARROL PARISH JOBS

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3fC19dY

SONIC: https://bit.ly/3bSjpi2

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH: https://bit.ly/3fdDGAI

FAMILY DOLLAR: https://bit.ly/3yzLd4M

EPIC PIPING: https://bit.ly/3bPz5mt

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3bLJ104

SONIC: https://bit.ly/3oIwXC2

FRANKLIN PARISH JOBS

FAMILY DOLLAR: https://bit.ly/2RJS5vJ

HIBBET SPORTS: https://bit.ly/2SjQRqU

AAROS: https://jobs.aarons.com/job/-/-/1618/7493574672?src=JB-10900

AT&T: https://bit.ly/2T5JRya

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS: https://bit.ly/3oRjgRl

PROGRESSIVE BANK: https://bit.ly/3hLthy5

MADISON PARISH JOBS

KFC: https://bit.ly/349RgyH

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3ubpJYh

LOVE’S TRAVEL STOP: https://jobs.loves.com/job/Tallulah-Deli-Host-LA-71282/738410900/?jobPipeline=IndeedPPC

MCDONALDS: https://bit.ly/3wvTzIM

MOREHOUSE PARISH JOBS

MELTON VETERINARY HOSPITAL: https://bit.ly/349joCl

BROOKSHIRES: https://jobs.brookshires.com/job/Bastrop-Grocery-Clerk-LA-71220/679043900/?feedId=325300&utm_source=Indeed&utm_campaign=Brookshire_Indeed

DOLLAR TREE: https://bit.ly/3fbuRrb

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/34deCDS

BURGER KING: https://gpshospitality.avature.net/careers/JobDetail/Restaurant-Team-Member/22337

SONIC: https://bit.ly/3wzlLul

HIBBETT SPORTS: https://bit.ly/349SlH5

AFFORDABLE HOME FURNISHINGS ON indeed.com

TENSAS PARISH JOBS

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/159142/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic

POST OFFICE: https://bit.ly/2RHkItp

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/88260/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic

UBER DRIVER: https://ubr.to/2T5Tf4U

WEST CARROLL PARISH JOBS

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/122200/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic

POST OFFICE: https://bit.ly/3uga36f

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3oISFFY

MURPHY USA: https://bit.ly/2Rz8DXn

SONIC: https://bit.ly/3hSKu8G

MCDONALD’S: https://bit.ly/3bKPpEX

TOWN OF OAK GROVE: Apply at indeed.com