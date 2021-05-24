Help Wanted: See who is hiring around the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– We at KTVE and KARD are working with area businesses to find out who is hiring. The jobs that we are updating in this article throughout the day will be jobs from the service industry, law enforcement, the medical field and other professional employment opportunities.
SERVICE INDUSTRY
Bussers, Servers, Bartenders, Line Cooks, Food Runners, Hosts and more
Flying Heart Brewing and Pub
rena@flyingheartbrewing.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MEDICAL FIELD
Caregiver
Care Solutions, Inc.
Contact: Lutrice Hatfield at 318-362-0036
Clinical and Administrative Nurse positions (LPNs & RNs)
Pharmacy positions
Certified Pharmacy Technician
Pharmacy Clerk
Vantage Health Plan and Affinity Health Group
Work-from-Home opportunities are available for eligible roles, and candidates may apply via careerbuilder.com or email their résumé directly to humanresources@vhpla.com.
OTHER/MISCELLANEOUS
Acrylic Bathroom Installer
Sales Representative
Call Center Representative/ Showroom Attendant
Tubbs by Grubbs & Donnie Grubbs
Contact: Office Manager Brooke Acosta at 318-324-1232
Accounting positions
Administrative/Customer Service
Information Technology positions
Full Stack Application and Web Developers
Quality Assurance
Technical Support
Vantage Health Plan and Affinity Health Group
Work-from-Home opportunities are available for eligible roles, and candidates may apply via careerbuilder.com or email their résumé directly to humanresources@vhpla.com.
Direct Service Workers (sitters)
Eternal Blessings in Chatham
To apply, contact Ann Rayner 318-475-2604 Monday -Friday 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. or email annrayner.2.ar@gmail.com
Manufacturing position
Chauffer/ Delivery Driver
Class A CDL Driver
Apartment maintenance Technician
Human Resources Generalist
Construction Worker
Certified Forklift Operator
Cashier Stocker
Express Pros Monroe
Contact: Jessica our Staffing Consultant at (318) 537-9399, by email jobs.MonroeLA@expresspros.com or go to www.expressprosmonroe.com
Associate Director for Aquatics
Facilities Operations Analyst
Financial Reporting Accountant & Asset Accountant
Grambling State University
Apply at: https://careers.gram.edu/
Class B Fitter
Stel Fabricators in Monroe
Call Kerry Craft at 318-387-9426 or stop by office to apply.
STATE OF LA: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/louisiana/jobs/3084173/social-services-analyst-1-3
Salary:
Operations Supervisor – File Intake
Business Analyst
Business Analyst I
Hourly:
Forensic Underwriting Research Sr Specialist III
Operations Specialist II – File Intake
Transaction Specialist IV
Operations Sr Specialist I
Transactions Specialist I
Transactions Specialist III
Operations Specialist II – Image Capture
Operations Sr Specialist II – Document Collection
Operations Sr Specialists III – Document Collection
JP Morgan Chase
www.chase.com/careers
CONCORDIA PARISH JOBS
AUTOZONE: https://bit.ly/3oLPTzV
PETSENSE: https://bit.ly/2Tg7rbK
MURPHY USA: https://bit.ly/3fFBpxt
EAST CARROL PARISH JOBS
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3fC19dY
SONIC: https://bit.ly/3bSjpi2
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH: https://bit.ly/3fdDGAI
FAMILY DOLLAR: https://bit.ly/3yzLd4M
EPIC PIPING: https://bit.ly/3bPz5mt
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3bLJ104
SONIC: https://bit.ly/3oIwXC2
FRANKLIN PARISH JOBS
FAMILY DOLLAR: https://bit.ly/2RJS5vJ
HIBBET SPORTS: https://bit.ly/2SjQRqU
AAROS: https://jobs.aarons.com/job/-/-/1618/7493574672?src=JB-10900
AT&T: https://bit.ly/2T5JRya
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS: https://bit.ly/3oRjgRl
PROGRESSIVE BANK: https://bit.ly/3hLthy5
MADISON PARISH JOBS
KFC: https://bit.ly/349RgyH
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3ubpJYh
LOVE’S TRAVEL STOP: https://jobs.loves.com/job/Tallulah-Deli-Host-LA-71282/738410900/?jobPipeline=IndeedPPC
MCDONALDS: https://bit.ly/3wvTzIM
MOREHOUSE PARISH JOBS
MELTON VETERINARY HOSPITAL: https://bit.ly/349joCl
BROOKSHIRES: https://jobs.brookshires.com/job/Bastrop-Grocery-Clerk-LA-71220/679043900/?feedId=325300&utm_source=Indeed&utm_campaign=Brookshire_Indeed
DOLLAR TREE: https://bit.ly/3fbuRrb
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/34deCDS
BURGER KING: https://gpshospitality.avature.net/careers/JobDetail/Restaurant-Team-Member/22337
SONIC: https://bit.ly/3wzlLul
HIBBETT SPORTS: https://bit.ly/349SlH5
AFFORDABLE HOME FURNISHINGS ON indeed.com
TENSAS PARISH JOBS
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/159142/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic
POST OFFICE: https://bit.ly/2RHkItp
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/88260/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic
UBER DRIVER: https://ubr.to/2T5Tf4U
WEST CARROLL PARISH JOBS
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/122200/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic
POST OFFICE: https://bit.ly/3uga36f
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3oISFFY
MURPHY USA: https://bit.ly/2Rz8DXn
SONIC: https://bit.ly/3hSKu8G
MCDONALD’S: https://bit.ly/3bKPpEX
TOWN OF OAK GROVE: Apply at indeed.com