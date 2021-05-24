Help Wanted: See who is hiring around the ArkLaMiss

Local News

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– We at KTVE and KARD are working with area businesses to find out who is hiring. The jobs that we are updating in this article throughout the day will be jobs from the service industry, law enforcement, the medical field and other professional employment opportunities.

SERVICE INDUSTRY

Bussers, Servers, Bartenders, Line Cooks, Food Runners, Hosts and more
Flying Heart Brewing and Pub
rena@flyingheartbrewing.com

LAW ENFORCEMENT

MEDICAL FIELD

Caregiver 
Care Solutions, Inc. 
Contact: Lutrice Hatfield at 318-362-0036 

Clinical and Administrative Nurse positions (LPNs & RNs)
Pharmacy positions
Certified Pharmacy Technician
Pharmacy Clerk
Vantage Health Plan and Affinity Health Group
Work-from-Home opportunities are available for eligible roles, and candidates may apply via careerbuilder.com or email their résumé directly to humanresources@vhpla.com.

OTHER/MISCELLANEOUS

Acrylic Bathroom Installer
Sales Representative
Call Center Representative/ Showroom Attendant
Tubbs by Grubbs & Donnie Grubbs
Contact: Office Manager Brooke Acosta at 318-324-1232

Accounting positions
Administrative/Customer Service
Information Technology positions
Full Stack Application and Web Developers
Quality Assurance
Technical Support
Vantage Health Plan and Affinity Health Group
Work-from-Home opportunities are available for eligible roles, and candidates may apply via careerbuilder.com or email their résumé directly to humanresources@vhpla.com.

Direct Service Workers (sitters)
Eternal Blessings in Chatham
To apply, contact Ann Rayner 318-475-2604 Monday -Friday 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. or email annrayner.2.ar@gmail.com

Manufacturing position
Chauffer/ Delivery Driver
Class A CDL Driver
Apartment maintenance Technician
Human Resources Generalist
Construction Worker
Certified Forklift Operator
Cashier Stocker
Express Pros Monroe
Contact: Jessica our Staffing Consultant at (318) 537-9399, by email jobs.MonroeLA@expresspros.com or go to www.expressprosmonroe.com

Associate Director for Aquatics
Facilities Operations Analyst
Financial Reporting Accountant & Asset Accountant
Grambling State University
Apply at: https://careers.gram.edu/

Class B Fitter
Stel Fabricators in Monroe
Call Kerry Craft at 318-387-9426 or stop by office to apply.

STATE OF LA: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/louisiana/jobs/3084173/social-services-analyst-1-3

Salary:
Operations Supervisor – File Intake
Business Analyst
Business Analyst I

Hourly:
Forensic Underwriting Research Sr Specialist III
Operations Specialist II – File Intake
Transaction Specialist IV
Operations Sr Specialist I
Transactions Specialist I
Transactions Specialist III
Operations Specialist II – Image Capture
Operations Sr Specialist II – Document Collection
Operations Sr Specialists III – Document Collection
JP Morgan Chase
www.chase.com/careers

CONCORDIA PARISH JOBS

KFC: https://bit.ly/3fMDzvk

AUTOZONE: https://bit.ly/3oLPTzV

PETSENSE: https://bit.ly/2Tg7rbK

MURPHY USA: https://bit.ly/3fFBpxt

EAST CARROL PARISH JOBS

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3fC19dY

SONIC: https://bit.ly/3bSjpi2

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH: https://bit.ly/3fdDGAI

FAMILY DOLLAR: https://bit.ly/3yzLd4M

EPIC PIPING: https://bit.ly/3bPz5mt

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3bLJ104

SONIC: https://bit.ly/3oIwXC2

FRANKLIN PARISH JOBS

FAMILY DOLLAR: https://bit.ly/2RJS5vJ

HIBBET SPORTS: https://bit.ly/2SjQRqU

AAROS: https://jobs.aarons.com/job/-/-/1618/7493574672?src=JB-10900

AT&T: https://bit.ly/2T5JRya

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS: https://bit.ly/3oRjgRl

PROGRESSIVE BANK: https://bit.ly/3hLthy5

MADISON PARISH JOBS

KFC: https://bit.ly/349RgyH

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3ubpJYh

LOVE’S TRAVEL STOP: https://jobs.loves.com/job/Tallulah-Deli-Host-LA-71282/738410900/?jobPipeline=IndeedPPC

MCDONALDS: https://bit.ly/3wvTzIM

MOREHOUSE PARISH JOBS

MELTON VETERINARY HOSPITAL: https://bit.ly/349joCl

BROOKSHIRES: https://jobs.brookshires.com/job/Bastrop-Grocery-Clerk-LA-71220/679043900/?feedId=325300&utm_source=Indeed&utm_campaign=Brookshire_Indeed

DOLLAR TREE: https://bit.ly/3fbuRrb

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/34deCDS

BURGER KING: https://gpshospitality.avature.net/careers/JobDetail/Restaurant-Team-Member/22337

SONIC: https://bit.ly/3wzlLul

HIBBETT SPORTS: https://bit.ly/349SlH5

AFFORDABLE HOME FURNISHINGS ON indeed.com

TENSAS PARISH JOBS

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/159142/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic

POST OFFICE: https://bit.ly/2RHkItp

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/88260/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic

UBER DRIVER: https://ubr.to/2T5Tf4U

WEST CARROLL PARISH JOBS

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/122200/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic

POST OFFICE: https://bit.ly/3uga36f

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://bit.ly/3oISFFY

MURPHY USA: https://bit.ly/2Rz8DXn

SONIC: https://bit.ly/3hSKu8G

MCDONALD’S: https://bit.ly/3bKPpEX

TOWN OF OAK GROVE: Apply at indeed.com

