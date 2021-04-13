Heavy police presence on South Grand Street and Plum Street after man barricades inside home

MONROE, La. — There is a heavy police presence on South Grand Street and Plum Street in Monroe after a man barricaded himself inside of a home.

According to police, the man appears to be suffering from a mental breakdown and threatened to kill himself. Police are unsure if he has a firearm or not, but the man’s mother claims that he does.

Police say that the man currently does not present a threat to the public, but a minimum safe distance area has been put into place near the home.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.