WEST MONROE, La. – (1/18/20) There is a heavy police presence in the Magnolia Estates trailer park on Wallace Dean Road.

Authorities appear to be investigating an incident in the area.

We have crews on the scene attempting to speak with officials.

There is no word as of right now as to what exactly the incident is.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.