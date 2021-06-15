HEAT EXHAUSTION PREVENTION

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of deaths each year. One resident says she keeps herself hydrated at all times.

“Keep your PPE, hat cool and towel and plenty of water, keep water on you at all times.” Says an employee of Public Work Beautification, Lameka Bracey.

ST. Francis Medical Center, Dr. Louie Crook says increasing your water intake could always help reduce the risk of heat exhaustion.

“One of the things that you really need to watch if you’re out there working, is your urinary output, that you’re urinating frequently, and that you’re don’t stop sweating.” He says. “You want to keep sweating. If that happens you don’t urinate, you don’t sweat, so that’s a sure sign of dehydration.”

“If I get overheated, and I feel like I get tired, I get in the shade and try to cool off and drink as much water as I can, or a gatorade.” Says Bracey.

Dr. Crook says you should always drink plenty of water, and don’t wait until you get thirsty. Also, avoid unnecessary sun exposure.