Head to Toe Health Fair Gives Seniors Information about Community Resources

EL DORADO, Ark. (09/26/19) — The South Arkansas Center on Aging held their annual health fair today.

Seniors were able to walk around and learn about resources just for them. They were also able to walk around and learn about resources just for them. They were also able to get flu shots, blood pressure checks, vision checks and other labs done.

The South Arkansas Center on Aging says their goal is to educate the community especially on the free resources that are available to them.

“A lot of resources are actually free but people aren’t aware of that and so that’s kind of the purpose in this today is just letting them know that there are a lot of free resources out there,” Education Coordinator at South Arkansas Center on Aging, Aron Pagan said.

For more information about some of the free resources contact the South Arkansas Center on Aging.