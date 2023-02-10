LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Epps woman has been pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash in East Carroll Parish.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, after 3:45 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence, La. NBC 10 has learned that the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Casi E.B. Blaylock.

According to authorities, Blaylock was driving north on U.S. Highway 65 in a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when her vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado head-on. Blaylock, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is unknown at this time; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.