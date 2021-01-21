Head-On Crash in Richland Parish Leaves One Woman Dead

RICHLAND PARISH, La. – Authorities with Louisiana State Police Troop F say they are investigating a head-on crash in Delhi which left one woman dead.

According to the initial investigation, the crash involved two vehicles and occurred shortly before 7 AM this morning 1/21/21.

Investigators say a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 31-year-old Kristopher Plumley of Pioneer was traveling northbound on LA HWY 17 when his vehicle entered the southbound lane and struck a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by 35-year-old Victoria Gordon of Epps.

Authorities say Gordon, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Plumely, who authorities say was unrestrained, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Toxicology samples have been obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

We will update this article as we receive additional information.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated four fatal crashes resulting in five deaths.