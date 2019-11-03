Head-On Crash in Lincoln Parish Leaves One Man Dead

RUSTON, La. (TROOP F NEWS RELEASE) – (11/3/19) A Ville Platte man lost his life Friday evening after being struck head-on by an 18-wheeler in Lincoln Parish.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash that occurred on LA Hwy 33, at the intersection of LA Hwy 822.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed 25-year-old Dustin Lehman of Sterlington was traveling north on LA Hwy 33, in a 2015 International 18-wheeler approaching a stopped 2011 Toyota Yaris.

Lehman was unable to stop and tried to swerve to miss the Toyota.

Lehman was unsuccessful in his actions and sideswiped the Toyota.

He then traveled into the southbound lane where his vehicle struck a 2018 Nissan Versa, driven by 22-year-old Trevor Trahan from Ville Platte.

Trahan, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office.

Both Lehman and the driver of the Toyota were taken to the hospital with injuries. Both were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 36 deaths.

