WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deion Sanders said he had a big surprise that would shock the country.

It was Travis Hunter, the five-star cornerback who decommitted from Florida State. Hunter, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite, committed to Jackson State on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback out of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hills has been described as a generational talent.

And now he’ll be coached by arguably the greatest cornerback to ever play in Sanders, the former Florida State star and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Hunter had been committed to FSU for nearly two years.