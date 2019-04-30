He was told he wouldn’t see 5 years old. Now, a Union Parish man finishes high school

FARMERVILLE, La. (4/29/19)– Balloons bounce around Lekedric’s bedroom.

They aren’t birthday balloons. They’re celebrating a major milestone.

The 21-year-old has completed high school.

“He had graduated today. Today is his last day you know at the high school. He might can’t say it, but I believe he’s real real happy about it,” said Labetra Wallace, Lekedric’s mother.

Lekedric was born with cerebral palsy. He’s unable to walk or talk and needs assistance with every day life.

“We didn’t find out that he had cerebral palsy until he was six months old. They said, ‘you know he’s not going to live over 5 years cause kids like that don’t like long,'” said Labetra.

Well, they were wrong.

Beaming with pride, Lekedric posed in his cap and gown beside his family.

“I’m proud of him. I’m proud of him and everything. It’s a good thing that he graduated,” said Gloria Moses, Lekedric’s sister.

Lekedric was educated at home throughout his middle and high school years. He was too sick to physically be at Union Parish High School, but he made it.

His resilience inspires those around him.

“We’re learning from him still he’s just a gift to the family. He’s always has a smile around, he smiles and we smile,” said Gerome Wallace, Lekedric’s grandfather.

Lekedric’s mom has this message for families with children similar to her son.

“Trust God. Trust God, just hold on and have faith.”