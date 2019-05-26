Local News

Hate crime charge dropped against agent shot by trooper

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 11:26 AM CDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 11:26 AM CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — (5/26/19) A hate crime charge has been dropped against a federal agent shot last year after police say he pointed a laser-sighted gun in the direction of a uniformed Louisiana State Police trooper.

In a statement Friday, Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office spokesman Ken Daley said prosecutors dropped the charge against 44-year-old Ronald Martin, of Fort Knox, Kentucky. He says the office will continue to press the remaining charges, including aggravated assault upon a police officer with a firearm.

Martin's attorney Elizabeth Carpenter says Martin wasn't intentionally pointing his gun at anyone.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Daley said the charge was dropped after the district attorney's office could not prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that Martin intentionally pointed his laser-equipped gun at the trooper in December.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

___

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News