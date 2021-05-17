Hasley Cemetery Project to map the cemetery and find unmarked graves kicks off

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has started a project at Hasley Cemetery to locate unmarked graves.
A geography professor from The University of Southern Mississippi begins the project with five of his students.
