Harrison Paint Company donates free gallons of paint to teachers

WEST MONROE, La (08/08/20) — Harrison Paint Company gave away two free gallons of paint today to teachers in the area. The first 100 teachers who walked through the door got to choose any two colors of paint they wanted.

Teachers say they are happy to use the paint and it means a lot to have the community support what they do in the classroom each year.

“Teachers are struggling just as much as everyone else is. We’re families, we’re a family-owned business, we have kids and we wanna do whatever we can to help them get ready for all the kids to come back. Not many people are able to give back to them and they spend the majority of time with our kids so anything we can do to help them is what I’m gonna do,” said Bridget Hamm, Owner of Harrison Paint Company.

Teachers were lined up before 8 AM to get a spot in line and say the paint is a major part in getting ready for the school year.