HAPPENING TOMORROW: Louisiana National Guard to perform flyovers across state

MONROE, La. — The Louisiana Army National Guard is set to perform a flyover of hospitals across the state on Wednesday to honor first responders and healthcare professionals who have been working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyover will be performed by two teams of four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, beginning at 11 AM. One set of helicopters will leave from Alexandria at 11 AM and are set to arrive in the Monroe area at 12 PM. The same set of helicopters are then scheduled to be in Shreveport at approximately 2:30 PM.

Another team of four Black Hawk helicopters will be taking off in Slidell beginning at 11 AM. They will fly over Hammond at 11:10 AM, over Lafayette at 12 PM, and then over Lake Charles at 1:30 PM.

The helicopters are scheduled to pass over the following hospitals:

Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell

St. Tammany Parish Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond

Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette

St. Patrick’s Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles

Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria

St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe

Ochsner LSU Health and Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport

