Hands Free Zone: Beekman Charter asks drivers to stay off phones Video

BASTROP, La. - As a teenager, Sarah Wilkerson encountered a very scary wake up call.

“I had a bad wreck because I was texting and I hurt my back pretty bad," she recollected as she waited for her son to get out of school.

Since that wreck she says her phone stays in purse and out of her hands.

“I’m never on my phone, whenever I’m in my vehicle, I’m never on my phone, if I get a phone call, sometimes I don’t even answer," Wilkerson said.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

School Resource Officer Randall Carroll says this is the exact attitude he wants all drivers to have. He believes texting and driving can have disastrous consequences.

This is the reason Beekman Charter School decided to become a hands free zone, especially since the school has almost doubled in size in the last few years.

Texting, talking on the phone, many distractions have been the cause of several collisions along the road where Beekman Charter is. Wilkerson indicated it happened right along a set of railroad tracks.

“All you heard was a big boom, it was an 18 wheeler, I didn't know if he had went really fast or if he just wasn't paying attention. No one knew if they were on their phones or not," she said.

Officer Carroll says distracted drivers is common during school hours. He says his goal is simply to get children home safe, and he asks that everyone just follow the rules.

"Don't be on the cell phones and if there are blue lights out there, emergency lights, watch for the officer and obey his commands."

For Wilkerson she warns everyone to learn from her mistakes and simply don’t text and drive.

“You shouldn't do it, you need to be more aware of what’s going on around you, there could be a kid crossing the road.”

Any violation of the Hands Free Zone for the first offense you will be charged no more than $175. After that, the fee increases to $500. If a crash occurs, fees will double.