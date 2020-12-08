Hammock Water System issues system wide boil advisory

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Hammock Water System has issued a system wide boil advisory.

The water system is asking all customers to boil their water for at least one full minute before they consume it.

The system says they will leave the boil advisory in place until the tank is repaired or replaced.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: