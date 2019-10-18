Halloween safety with a new app to track sex offenders

MONROE, La (10/18/19) — Halloween is still two weeks away, but it’s never too early to monitor your child’s safety.

Offender Watch is a company that released the Safe Virtual Neighborhood app to fight back against potential sex offenders contacting children.

“It’s only been out now for a couple of days and it’s an app that every Sheriff’s office in the state is going through to work with so it will be available for residents of those Parish’s as well,” said Glenn Springfield, OPSO PIO.

An account with the app costs about 10 dollars a year for the entire family. After the app is downloaded on phones, it notifies you of any message sent to your child that comes from a registered offender.

“It does not monitor all calls and all texts and it doesn’t interfere with the operation of the device, but if that person is a registered sex offender in the database and they send a message or reach out to a child, you will get the alert,” said Springfield.

If your child does get a notification from a registered sex offender, the parent or guardian gets a message sent straight to their mobile device.

Parents are urged to contact law enforcement to deal with the situation from there.

“With social media especially, sex offenders, predators can contact your kid and you might not have any idea.”

Ouachita parish sheriff’s office is reminding people to watch their children’s actions and know their whereabouts, especially on Halloween night.

OPSO says the app is beneficial all year round and is something parents should look at to keep their children safe.

To download the app for an Apple device, search for it in the app store. To download the app for an Android device, click here for directions.

For more information on the app click here.