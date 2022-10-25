WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Halloween will be observed in the City of West Monroe on Monday, October 31, 2022. The city released a schedule of Halloween activities for the weekend of October 27th through October 31, 2022. A list of the scheduled events for this Halloween weekend follows.

Kiroli park will have a “Spooky trial” beginning Thursday October 27th through October 31st. The park will open at 7 PM each night. This event is open to all people of all ages.



“Ouachita Live”, hosted by Downtown West Monroe Revalorization Group, will take place from 7 PM to 9 PM on October 28th at Alley Park in Downtown West Monroe. The concert will feature the Alexey Marti Quartet, a Cuban Latin group. Attendees are encouraged to bring

chairs.

“Fall Family Fun Night” on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Kiroli Park from 4 PM to 9 PM. A costume contest will take place at 6 PM and an outdoor movie will be shown at 6:30 PM. Admission to Fall Family Fun Night is $3 per person or $10 per vehicle and $20 per large vans.

The West Monroe Community Center will host a “Family Day Out Prevention Festival” on Saturday, October 29 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Riverbend Community Health Park, located at 400 S. 5th Street.

Photo Courtesy of the City of West Monroe

The City of West Monroe suggested times for trick-or-treating is from 6 PM to 8 PM. For more information, contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.