ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD)- Hair stylist in Arkansas will no longer be required to possess a cosmetologist license to perform basic and harmless services such as: washing, cleaning, blow-drying or even combing hair.

Instead, hopeful hair stylists who want to wash and style hair only need to register with the Department of Health and pay a $10 fee. The new bill does not apply to cutting hair or any chemical treatments, like bleaching, coloring, or dyeing.

According to a press release, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill on Tuesday; making it much easier for aspiring stylist to enter and work in the beauty industry.

To earn a cosmetologist license, one must take at least 1,500 hours of training and can cost tens of thousands of dollars in tuition.

“Arkansas has taken an important step to removing unnecessary barriers to work,” said Institute for Justice Legislative Counsel Jessica Gandy. “This reform will create more opportunities for entrepreneurs in the beauty industry and all Arkansans.”