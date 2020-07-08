Habitat for Humanity of Ouachita Parish builds their 50th home

OUACHITA PARISH, La (07/08/20) — Habitat for Humanity of Ouachita Parish has served the area for over two decades as they provide homes for families all over the parish.

“We take applications, we interview the families, see the need and we build the house to the size family we have. We don’t build the home and then try to get the family into it, “Forrest Fife, Executive Director Habitat for Humanity Ouachita Parish.

Their newest build hits a milestone. It’s their 50th house.

“For an affiliate or a local of our size, a 50th house that’s huge. So we’ve been able to place 50 families in the houses and set them up for success they may not have otherwise,” said Fife.

Volunteers say working on any Habitat for Humanity house is an experience they’ll never forget and they’re excited to be a part of the 50th build.

“We help homeowners and sellers every single day so to see it actually come to fruition, to see it being built from the ground up is something pretty special and we’re just happy and it’s an honor to be apart of that. We do a lot of volunteer work, but this is probably the most meaningful thing we get to do,” said Chris Brock, Team Remax Volunteer.

As Habitat for Humanity of Ouachita Parish looks to the future, they’ve got a plan to help as many families as possible find a place to call home.

“The model right now is we’re trying to build two houses a year in Ouachita Parish. We would be willing to do more if the manpower and donations came along, but right now we’re pushing for two and in the last several years we’ve managed to do two a year,” said Ethan Hunt, Board President Habitat for Humanity Ouachita Parish.

