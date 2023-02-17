GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 13, 2023, Grambling State University Police Department is investigating a post on the college’s social media app, Fizz. The post stated “officer *****, GSU police count yo days bitch lemme catch you out that uni hoe”

GSUPD investigated, identified, and arrested the student on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The student was booked into Lincoln Parish Detention Center on one count of Threatening a Public Official or Law Enforcement Officer, and a Misdemeanor.

He is held in custody with a $10,000 bond.

All students, residents, faculty, and staff should always report suspicious activity by calling 911 or 318-274-2222.