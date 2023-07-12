GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards recently signed House Bill 2, which allocates funding to Louisiana colleges and universities. Among this list of schools are Louisiana Tech University, University of Louisiana Monroe, and Grambling State University.

The funding comes in several phases. The first set of funding will be for planning and design. Once that process is completed then we will move, ask the legislature to move the funding into priority so that we can get into the construction phase. President Richard J. Gallot Jr.

GSU was awarded over $5 million in high-priority funding and another 64 million dollars. The state funds will be used to construct a new Computer Science and Cyber security academic building. President Gallot also says the old Alma J. Brown Elementary will be repurposed and used as the new home of the Criminal Justice Department.

President Gallot says Grambling State University has consistently graduated the most African Americans in Computer Science in Louisiana. Now that the university has a Cyber Security and Cloud Computing program, President Gallot says these funds allow them to provide a facility that will reflect the type of work students do in the department.

President Gallot says Criminal Justice is the largest program on campus. The university recently added a Doctorate program for Criminology and Justice Administration to the department. Gallot says the funds will finally give those students home.

These are facilities where the new technologies need to be in a facility that is conducive to that type of teaching and learning. There are facilities like re purposing the old elementary building where the bones are still good the facility is still structurally sound and can be re purposed for another use. Now with Computer Science and Cyber and Cloud, really where they are now in Carver Hall really is not optimal for the type of work that they’re doing and for the environment. So, where we can repurpose existing buildings, we will certainly endeavor to do that. However there are times you simply can not, drawing on the Bible, pour new wine into old wineskins.> President Richard J. Gallot Jr.

GSU also plans to reroof buildings and repair utilities on campus.