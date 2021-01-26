GSU and Whataburger to celebrate grand opening of Tiger Resource Room

GRAMBLING, La. — Grambling State University will be officially opening the doors to the Tiger Resource Room on Wednesday thanks to a partnership with Whataburger and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

The Tiger Resource Room is a student-operated resource room that will help provide food, supplies, and other necessities to help students during college. The room is stocked with perishable and non-perishable food such as canned goods and dairy products along with toiletries and other everyday items. The room will also have Whataburger-branded supplies such as backpacks, pens, bottled water, hand sanitizer, and other items.

Free food and other prizes will be given away to students during the ribbon-cutting event, which is set to kick off at 10 AM on Wednesday, and one lucky person will win free “Whataburger for a Year.”

“Grambling State University is committed to doing everything we can to help our students achieve success, and we’re grateful to our community partners like Whataburger and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana who are helping make this a reality for us,” said Rick Gallot, Grambling State University President. “Being able to serve every need our students have is our top priority.”