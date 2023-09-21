GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On September 20, 2023, at approximately 10:30 AM, a group of female students were approached by two male subjects who began a conversation about Hypnosis. Grambling State University Police noticed that one of the females they were talking to appeared to be catatonic and unresponsive with her eyes open.

The suspects were not cooperative with officers of the Grambling State University Police Department. It is currently unknown what caused the state of the female. Grambling State University and the University of Louisiana Monroe are urging people to be aware of who they interact with on campus.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.