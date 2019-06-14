Green Oaks worker accused of using choke hold on juvenile

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dennis Tatum (Courtesy: OPSO)

MONROE, La. - (6/13/19) According to our partners at the News-Star, a Green Oaks worker is facing one count of cruelty to a juvenile related to his alleged treatment of an inmate at the facility.

According to an arrest report for Dennis Tatum, age 29, Monroe Police Department officers reviewed video footage of the incident on Wednesday morning.

The affidavit states the footage shows Tatum place a black male juvenile in a choke hold until the juvenile was unconscious.

The juvenile was then tossed into a cell while he was unconscious. He fell to the floor and lost his two front teeth.

Read more at The News-Star.

