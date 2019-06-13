Green Oaks Escapee Update

MONROE, La (06/13/19) — As we’ve reported, McClain had escaped from green oaks five days ago.

So how were you not warned about it until deputies say he took a shot at one of them? Last night the Ouachita sheriff’s office conducted a ground search for Brandon McClain, that has led into today.



Brandon McClain had been on the run for five days before officials at the Monroe Police Department told us that Brandon was not the only escapee from Green Oak Detention Center.

Last Saturday, Green Oaks told Monroe police that two juvenile’s had managed to escape the detention center. It wasn’t until four days later that they caught the first escapee. Police can’t release his name or any information on him because of his age,

The next day deputies tried to pull over Brandon McClain for a traffic violation, which led to a chase. Deputies say McClain opened fire.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriffs office says they can’t tell us why Brandon was in the detention center to begin with. Citing the open investigation–and McClain’s status as a minor.

Many people are wondering how these two got away from a secured building. We came to the Green Oak Detention Center to talk to Director Kendrick Rochelle, however, he was unavailable.

With the breaking news, McClain has been caught and is in custody.