Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club cancels 2020 Christmas Parade following Louisiana’s move back to Phase Two

MONROE, La. — The Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club has announced that their annual Christmas parade has been canceled following Louisiana’s move back to Phase Two of Coronavirus restrictions.
The parade, which was originally scheduled for December 5, 2020, has been postponed until December 2021.
