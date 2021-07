GRAYSON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grayson Police Department and Caldwell Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for Bobby Brown, Jr.

On Thursday July 22, it was discovred that Brown had removed his ankle monitor and fled on foot in the Hines Street area.

Brown is a white male and was last seen wearing a white tank top, shorts, and socks. It’s possible that he may be armed with a knife.

If you see Brown, or observe something suspicious, call 911, do not attempt or make contact.